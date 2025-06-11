Logo
Uruguay near World Cup qualification with 2-0 win over Venezuela
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Venezuela - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - June 10, 2025 Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri in action with Venezuela's Miguel Navarro REUTERS/Andres Cuenca
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Venezuela - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - June 10, 2025 Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte in action with Venezuela's Yangel Herrera REUTERS/Andres Cuenca
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Venezuela - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - June 10, 2025 Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez clashes with Venezuela's Salomon Rondon REUTERS/Andres Cuenca
11 Jun 2025 09:14AM
MONTEVIDEO :Uruguay took a step closer to securing a 2026 World Cup spot with a 2-0 home victory over Venezuela at the Estadio Centenario on Tuesday, a victory which also snapped a four-match winless run in South American qualifiers.

Uruguay dominated much of the first half but struggled to break down a well-organised Venezuelan defence until Rodrigo Aguirre put the hosts ahead in the 42nd minute, heading in at the far post from a Maxi Araujo corner.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta doubled Uruguay's lead just two minutes into the second half, firing a superb shot into the top-left corner to seal a win that secures Marcelo Bielsa's side of at least an inter-confederation playoff berth.

In other qualifiers, Colombia led already-qualified Argentina 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Luis Díaz goal, while second-placed Ecuador can secure a World Cup spot if they avoid defeat in Peru.

In Sao Paulo, Paraguay will qualify with a win or a draw against Brazil, while the hosts can book their place in the tournament with a victory.

Source: Reuters
