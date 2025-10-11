US-based Major League Rugby to continue despite team departures

NEW YORK :Major League Rugby will be played next year and beyond, the U.S. rugby competition said on Friday, after three teams departed and another two announced they would merge.

New Orleans Gold, Miami Sharks and Houston SaberCats announced this summer they would exit the league, while San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles will unite in the creation of a new team, California Legion.

"This off-season has been a time of reflection and tough choices for Major League Rugby," MLR said in a statement.

"Running a professional league is complex, and while the departure of teams was not something we anticipated, it has provided an opportunity to reset and strengthen our foundation."

The departures cast a shadow over the sport in the United States, which is set to host the men's Rugby World Cup in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later.

"Today, we’re confirming Major League Rugby will be played in 2026 and beyond," said MLR, which counts seven teams in its league after the team departures and merger.

"We are engaged in active discussions with new partners, ownership groups, and USRPA to build long-term alignment and stability that will serve the league well into the future."