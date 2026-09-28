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US beat Internationals to secure 11th consecutive Presidents Cup
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US beat Internationals to secure 11th consecutive Presidents Cup

US beat Internationals to secure 11th consecutive Presidents Cup
Sep 27, 2026; Medinah, Illinois, USA; Jacob Bridgeman of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Presidents Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images
US beat Internationals to secure 11th consecutive Presidents Cup
Sep 27, 2026; Medinah, Illinois, USA; Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team smiles after the defeating the International Team during the final round of the Presidents Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images
US beat Internationals to secure 11th consecutive Presidents Cup
Sep 27, 2026; Medinah, Illinois, USA; Min Woo Lee of the International Team reacts on the fourth green after making an birdie to win the hole during the final round of the Presidents Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images
28 Sep 2026 06:05AM
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Sept 27 : Jacob Bridgeman secured the Presidents Cup for the United States on Sunday when he earned a point in his match against the International Team's Min Woo Lee, lifting the Americans to the 15-1/2 points needed to win the trophy near Chicago.

It was the 11th consecutive Presidents Cup triumph for the Americans, who boast an all-time record of 14-1-1 in the biennial match-play event against a line-up of international players from outside Europe.

The US began the day needing eight points from 12 singles matches and wins for Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Jackson Koivun set the stage for Bridgeman, who beat Lee 1-up with two other matches still on the course.

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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