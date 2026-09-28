US beat Internationals to secure 11th consecutive Presidents Cup

Sept 27 : Jacob Bridgeman secured the Presidents Cup for the United States on Sunday when he earned a point in his match against the International Team's Min Woo Lee, lifting the Americans to the 15-1/2 points needed to win the trophy near Chicago.

It was the 11th consecutive Presidents Cup triumph for the Americans, who boast an all-time record of 14-1-1 in the biennial match-play event against a line-up of international players from outside Europe.

The US began the day needing eight points from 12 singles matches and wins for Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Jackson Koivun set the stage for Bridgeman, who beat Lee 1-up with two other matches still on the course.

(Editing by Toby Davis)