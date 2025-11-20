US cross-country skier Diggins to retire at end of season

DENVER :U.S. cross-country ski racer Jessie Diggins will retire at the end of the season, the 34-year-old announced on Wednesday.

Diggins is the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history, having won three Olympic medals, including the country's first-ever gold. She has also won three overall World Cup titles, and three distance Crystal Globes.

"I want to share with you that this will be my final year of ski racing! It's going to be hard to step away from this sport and team that I love so much, but it also feels right in my heart, and I'm so excited to open a new chapter in my life!" she said in a statement.

"It's been the honor of a lifetime to get to represent such amazing communities and ski fans on the world stage, and I'm so lucky to get to do this one last time. I'll be giving this season everything I’ve got, right to the last finish line in New York at the Stifel Lake Placid Finals," she wrote.