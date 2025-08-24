US Open begins earlier than normal at sun-kissed Flushing Meadows

NEW YORK :The U.S. Open started a day earlier than usual under a newlook extended schedule on Sunday, as the main draw at the year's final major stretches to 15 days amid a surge of popularity from New York's famously rowdy fans.

The men's and women's singles first rounds will play out over three days, instead of two in years past, allowing access for another 70,000-odd spectators after three straight years of record-breaking attendances.

Ticketholders and the players were treated to perfect conditions at the sprawling Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where temperatures hovered around 75 degrees Fahrenheit (23.9°C) and the early programme featured several big names.

Ben Shelton, one of the main home hopes, kicks off the action at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse, after winning the biggest title of his career in Toronto this month.

Shelton hopes to break a 22-year dry spell for American men at Flushing Meadows, with Andy Roddick was the last to hoist the trophy in 2003.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, is up next against Swiss Rebeka Masarova.

Britain's former winner Emma Raducanu plays Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara on Louis Armstrong Stadium, followed by American fourth seed Taylor Fritz, who faces compatriot Emilio Nava a year after losing in the final.

Novak Djokovic, the record 24-times Grand Slam singles champion, headlines the evening programme on Ashe against American Learner Tien, followed by 2024 finalist Jessica Pegula who plays Egypt's Mayar Sherif.