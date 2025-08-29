US Open day five

NEW YORK :Highlights of the fifth day at the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT):

0402 ALTMAIER UPSETS TSITSIPAS

German Daniel Altmaier knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 1-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 in a tough contest that lasted over four hours. Altmaier will face Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the third round.

0242 DE MINAUR CRUISES PAST MOCHIZUKI

Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur cruised past Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki 6-2 6-4 6-2 to move to the third round.

0140 ZVEREV OVERCOMES FEARNLEY

German third seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the third round after beating Briton Jacob Fearnley 6-4 6-4 6-4 in his seventh consecutive appearance at Flushing Meadows.

0055 GAUFF BEATS VEKIC

American third seed and former U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff cruised past Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6(5) 6-2 to next face Poland's Magdalena Frech.

2124 MUCHOVA OUTLASTS CIRSTEA

Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova defeated Romanian Sorana Cirstea 7-6(0) 6-7(3) 6-4 in a hard-fought battle. She will face compatriot Linda Noskova in the third round.

2108 MAJCHRZAK SHOCKS KHACHANOV

Polish Kamil Majchrzak recovered from two sets down to stun Russian ninth seed Karen Khachanov 2-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 7-6(5). He will face Swiss Leandro Riedi next.

2015 SINNER DOMINATES POPYRIN

Jannik Sinner, the Italian world number one and defending champion, crushed Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-3 6-2 6-2 to advance to the third round.

1850 OSAKA CRUISES PAST BAPTISTE

Japanese former world number one Naomi Osaka made light work of American Hailey Baptiste, winning 6-3 6-1.

1806 RUBLEV BEATS BOYER

Russian 15th seed Andrey Rublev beat American Tristan Boyer 6-3 6-3 5-7 7-6(4) to reach the third round.

1749 SWIATEK REACHES THIRD ROUND

Poland's Iga Swiatek, a six-times Grand Slam champion, beat Suzan Lamens 6-1 4-6 6-4 to make the third round, where she will face Anna Kalinskaya.

1736 SABALENKA MEETS FERNANDEZ ON FRIDAY

Aryna Sabalenka continues her title defence against Leylah Fernandez on Friday, and men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Luciano Darderi on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Novak Djokovic takes on Cameron Norrie in the evening session, followed by Mirra Andreeva against Taylor Townsend. Emma Raducanu faces ninth seed Elena Rybakina and Ben Shelton plays Adrian Mannarino.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

32-Luciano Darderi (Italy) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Cameron Norrie (Britain)

Taylor Townsend (U.S.) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

9-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Emma Raducanu (Britain)

6-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Adrian Mannarino (France)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Jerome Kym (Switzerland) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

1712 MUSETTI GETS PAST GOFFIN

Italian 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti eased past Belgium's David Goffin 6-4 6-0 6-2 to reach the third round.

1643 HADDAD MAIA SETS UP SAKKARI CLASH

Last year's quarter-finalist and Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-1 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Greek 2021 semi-finalist Maria Sakkari.

1503 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

Suzan Lamens (Netherlands) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Alexei Popyrin (Australia)

Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v David Goffin (Belgium)

Hailey Baptiste (U.S.) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Jacob Fearnley (Britain)

9-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Maya Joint (Australia)