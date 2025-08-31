US Open day seven

NEW YORK : Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT):

0305 AUGER-ALIASSIME STUNS ZVEREV

German third seed Alexander Zverev crashed out after a 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 loss to Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime will next face Russian 15th seed Andrey Rublev for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

0120 SWIATEK, SINNER PREVAIL

Six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek overcame a fierce challenge by Russian 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya, advancing with a 7-6(2) 6-4 victory. Up next for Swiatek is Russian 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Men's top seed Jannik Sinner continued his title defence as he recovered from a first-set blip to beat Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3.

READ MORE

PREVIEW-Fritz, Townsend face difficult tests at US Open, Djokovic battles injuries

Swiatek survives Kalinskaya scare to reach US Open last 16

'Lots of drama' becomes the norm at tense US Open

Ostapenko apologises for 'no education' comments to Townsend

Sinner survives Shapovalov test in US Open, Gauff hits stride

Osaka shines to set up US Open last-16 clash with Gauff

Gauff finds form in US Open third-round win

Tears flow and records fall as injury woes rock US Open

1911 OSAKA KNOCKS OUT KASATKINA TO SET UP GAUFF CLASH

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in four years with a 6-0 4-6 6-3 win over Daria Kasatkina.

Her victory set up a hotly anticipated showdown with American third seed Coco Gauff.

1736 MUCHOVA BEATS NOSKOVA

Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova fought back from a set down to beat compatriot Linda Noskova 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 in the third round.

1702 GAUFF CRUSHES FRECH

French Open champion Coco Gauff reached the last 16 with a dominant 6-3 6-1 victory over Pole Magdalena Frech.

1650 MUSETTI THROUGH AS COBOLLI RETIRES

Italy's Flavio Cobolli retired due to injury while trailing to compatriot and 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-2 2-0 in their third-round clash.

Paris Olympic bronze medallist Musetti has reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open for the first time.

1515 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under clear skies, with the temperature around 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit).

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1530 GMT/1130 a.m. ET):

28-Magdalena Frech (Poland) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 27-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

29-Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

23-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (1500 GMT/11 a.m. ET):

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v 24-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

15-Daria Kasatkina (Australia) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 25-Felix Auger Aliassime (Canada)

18-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) v Maria Sakkari (Greece)