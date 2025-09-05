US Open draws newcomers and Honey Deuce cup hunters on free day

NEW YORK :The U.S. Open is on track for a fourth straight year of record-breaking attendances, with fans granted free access on Thursday as a decade-old tradition aimed at welcoming newcomers beyond the usual tennis faithful continued.

The day extended the spirit of the "Fan Week" - the Grand Slam tournament's opening free week, which drew nearly 240,000 visitors, up from 216,000 last year, and featured the mixed doubles tournament this year.

Paul Lucenara, who lives close to the famed venue in Flushing Meadows, caught a bit of men's doubles semi-final action from the last row of Louis Armstrong Stadium - his first live tennis match.

"This is the first year that I watched tennis closely and I got to understand, how the scoring works, how the game works. It's a learning thing for me," he said.

"Seeing this up close is really an eye-opener."

With the women's semi-final matches scheduled for later in the evening, Thursday started off quietly. For once, the lines for tennis-themed attractions did not look overwhelming.

Debra Whitner, a project manager visiting from California, packed her schedule with matches earlier in the week, and the free day offered her a chance to slow down.

She lined up to get a free pair of blue shoelaces printed with tiny crossed tennis rackets.

"This day gave me the opportunity to walk through the experience," she said.

"I felt like I wanted to get additional souvenirs."

The popular $23 Honey Deuce cocktail - served in a cup that doubles up as a souvenir - had flown off the shelves earlier in the week. By Thursday, some vendors ran out of the signature containers and offered the drink in plastic glasses for $21, leaving some fans disappointed.

"Our sales tend to go down, because they want to go search for those cups," said Pamela Rueda, the manager of a small bar.

On the busiest day, her stand sold 800 cocktails.

The Honey Deuce - made with vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur - is garnished with honeydew melon balls the color of tennis balls.

"It becomes like a treasure hunt type of a day for guests, especially on free days when they're coming in without having to pay for a ticket. They want to collect that cup," Rueda said.

Visitors also lined up to pose for pictures with a giant tennis ball and a racket or personalize regular-sized balls with prints of their choice.

Steve Peralta, a 46-year-old video technician, put his initials alongside a U.S. Open logo on a tennis ball, despite not being much of a tennis fan.

"Ten years from now, when I look at it, I'll be like, I was there. I don't know much about tennis ... It's just something that's a part of my city."

"I'm not familiar with it, but I'm glad that I've been able to be a part of it," he said.