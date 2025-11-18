US will make it easier for World Cup fans to get visa appointments

WASHINGTON: The United States will expedite visas for foreign visitors with tickets to FIFA World Cup matches taking place next year in 11 US cities, President Donald Trump said on Monday (Nov 17).

Washington will set up a scheduling system for visa-interview appointments that prioritises foreign fans attending World Cup matches, which will take place from Jun 11 to Jul 19. Mexico and Canada will also host matches.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that government agencies had worked "to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the US next summer easily".

The president said his administration had sped up visa issuance for people in most countries, with the wait time now 60 days or fewer. He said the World Cup could generate US$30 billion and create 200,000 jobs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department added 400 consular officers to process visas, doubling the presence in certain countries.

"The US is offering prioritised appointments so fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify," Rubio said.

At the White House, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said 5 million to 10 million people would come to the US for matches.

Over one million tickets have been purchased so far by fans from 212 countries, FIFA said.

In a statement, the football governing body said ticket holders would receive more information about the priority visa appointment system in early 2026.