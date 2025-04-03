USA Fencing disqualifies female fencer for refusing to fight trans opponent

(Note: Language in paragraph 10 that some readers may find offensive)

USA Fencing said on Thursday its decision to disqualify a female fencer from a recent event in Maryland after she refused to compete against a transgender opponent was in line with rules established by the sport's governing body.

The incident occurred on March 30 during a USA Fencing-sanctioned regional tournament that was not a National Collegiate Athletic Association event.

At the tournament, Stephanie Turner discarded her mask and took a knee in protest ahead of her bout against transgender opponent Redmond Sullivan and was then issued a black card by the referee, resulting in her expulsion from the event.

USA Fencing said its responsibility is to ensure that all athletes, regardless of their personal positions, compete under the same rules established by International Fencing Federation (FIE), the sport's governing body.

"In the case of Stephanie Turner, her disqualification, which applies to this tournament only, was not related to any personal statement but was merely the direct result of her decision to decline to fence an eligible opponent, which the FIE rules clearly prohibit," USA Fencing said in a statement.

"USA Fencing is obligated to follow the letter of those rules and ensure that participants respect the standards set at the international level."

Turner, speaking to Fox News Digital, said she made the decision to take a knee the previous night when she realised whom she would be competing against.

"Redmond was under the impression that I was going to start fencing. So when I took the knee, I looked at the ref and I said, 'I'm sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women's tournament. And I will not fence this individual'." Turner told Fox News.

The incident gained steam on social media on Wednesday with tennis great and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova, who has argued that trans women have unfair physical advantages, among those to weigh in.

"This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bullshit bus!!!" Navratilova said on X.

USA Fencing enacted its current transgender and non-binary athlete policy in 2023, which it said is based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day.

"We understand that the conversation on equity and inclusion pertaining to transgender participation in sport is evolving," said USA Fencing.

"USA Fencing will always err on the side of inclusion, and we're committed to amending the policy as more relevant evidence-based research emerges, or as policy changes take effect in the wider Olympic & Paralympic movement."