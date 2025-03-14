'Used to it': Milan's Conceicao dismisses speculation over future

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao on Friday said he is uninterested in speculation over his job and dismissed the notion that he had extra motivation to defeat potential successor Cesc Fabregas' Como in a Serie A match on Saturday.

Milan are ninth in the standings with 44 points from 28 matches and were eliminated from the Champions League in a playoff last month.

Their performances have sparked speculation in Italian media about Conceicao's future at the club, with Como manager Fabregas among the names being linked to the job.

"I cannot control what others say and think. I can control what we do in training, the rest is what it is. I've been a football man for many years, I'm used to everything," Conceicao told reporters ahead of a home game against 13th-placed Como.

Asked about facing Fabregas, Conceicao said: "If the motivation to win started from there, I would be sick, I would have to go to hospital. Fabregas is a good coach, he is doing well.

"Our motivation is the three points. We have to study their strengths and weaknesses and do our job, focusing on us. If we do what we have worked on then we are closer to winning it.

"It is Milan against Como, not Conceicao against the opposing coach."

The Portuguese coach, who has rarely had more than a few days between matches since taking charge of the team in December, added that he was delighted with the opportunity to spend the entire week training with the whole Milan squad.

"It was very, very important. It's important for us to work on game situations and also on the physical level, we needed it," Conceicao said.

"The boys' response was fantastic in spirit. I like to see the spirit they also have in the match. They are cheerful, they are happy. We're working on things we've never worked on all together before.

"We fight every day to evolve as a team... Como is a difficult team to face. I don't think too far ahead. I see joy and pleasure in working."

Conceicao said midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has not featured in a league game since December due to muscle injuries, was available for selection.

"I never had him because of injuries, now he is 100 per cent. He is not yet ready for 90 minutes, but I like him a lot," he said.

"He is a very strong midfielder, he gets into the opponent's area well. Physically he's a monster, I hope to have him available in this final league game. Last year he scored 10 goals, he is a box-to-box player of great quality."