Valencia sack CEO and manager Corberan after winless start to season

Sept 13 : Valencia dismissed manager Carlos Corberan and chief executive officer Ron Gourlay on Sunday after a winless start to the season.

Gourlay and Corberan were under increasing pressure from the club's fans in recent weeks due to the team's poor form. Valencia have a single point from their opening five matches this season, leaving them bottom of LaLiga.

Corberan was appointed in December 2024, and steered the club clear of relegation to a 12th-place finish.

Last season Valencia finished in ninth place, but the manager's style of football earned criticism at Mestalla and during Valencia's recent home matches, shouts of 'Corberan leave now' were audible from the crowd. In total, he was in charge for 72 games, winning 28 and losing 26.

Gourlay joined the club in May 2025. He had defended Corberan's position on multiple occasions in public.

Valencia have also terminated the contracts of four staff members working under Gourlay, as well as Corberan's coaching staff.

"This decision reflects the club's intention to begin a new phase for the running of the sporting structure and football operations," said Valencia in a statement. "On an interim basis, VCF Mestalla coach Oscar Sanchez will take charge of the first team."

Valencia said their new sporting structure will be announced shortly. Their next fixture is on Tuesday against Deportivo Alaves.