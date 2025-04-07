Valladolid to discipline players who almost came to blows in LaLiga game

LaLiga side Real Valladolid said they will discipline two of their players after they almost came to blows on their bench during Sunday's 4-0 home loss against Getafe.

Tempers flared at relegation-threatened Valladolid when defender Luis Perez had to be restrained by centre back Eray Comert while appearing to try and punch another teammate Juanmi Latasa in the dugout.

"Real Valladolid wish to express their strong condemnation of the incident that took place today in the dugout," the club said in a statement.

"We deeply regret the image offered by our players. The frustration to which the sporting situation leads us all must be turned into more commitment, better attitude and better performance, never into division and confrontation.

"Therefore, in defence of the club's image and respect for the rest of our teammates and, especially, our fans, Real Valladolid will proceed to apply our General Disciplinary Regulations to both players."

The incident happened in the 66th minute of the home match against Getafe, with Valladolid down by three goals and playing with 10 men after Mario Martin was shown a straight red card in first half stoppage time.

Footage from DAZN's broadcast showed the players arguing for more than a minute while sitting on the bench until Perez lashed out at his teammate with a series of punches, having to be restrained by Comert who was sitting between the two.

The video shows Perez leaving the bench and heading for the changing rooms a little later, before Domingos Duarte scored Getafe's fourth goal to wrap up the win and push bottom-side Valladolid further towards relegation with eight games to go.

They are 20th in the LaLiga standings on 16 points, 14 points adrift of Alaves in 17th.