Van de Wouw, Wiebes clinch gold as Dutch dominate Track Worlds again
Cycling - UCI Track World Championships - Penalolen Velodrome, Santiago, Chile - October 24, 2025 Gold Medallist Netherlands' Hetty van de Wouw celebrates winning the women's sprint final alongside Silver medallist Japan's Mina Sato and Bronze medallist Individual Neutral Athlete's Iana Burlakova REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Gold Medallist Netherlands' Lorena Wiebes celebrated winning the women's omnium points race alongside silver medallist France's Marion Borras and bronze medallist Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Cycling - UCI Track World Championships - Penalolen Velodrome, Santiago, Chile - October 24, 2025 Netherlands' Hetty van de Wouw celebrates winning the women's sprint gold medal race against Japan's Mina Sato REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Cycling - UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Ballerup Super Arena, Ballerup, Denmark - October 16, 2024 Netherlands' Lorena Wiebes celebrates winning the women's scratch race Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
25 Oct 2025 03:44PM
SANTIAGO :Dutch riders Hetty van de Wouw and Lorena Wiebes each claimed their second world title at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships on Friday, capping another dominant day for the Netherlands in the Chilean capital.

In the women's sprint, Van de Wouw beat Japan's Mina Sato in two heats to become only the second Dutch woman to win the event after Ingrid Haringa in 1991.

The 24-year-old added to the team sprint gold she won on Wednesday with Steffie van der Peet and Kimberly Kalee. "I can't quite believe it yet. It's super cool," Van de Wouw said.

"I was confident because I already felt very strong yesterday. When I beat Ellesse Andrews, Olympic champion, in the quarterfinals, I thought: okay, I'm good. But to become world champion is really bizarre."

Wiebes won the women's omnium, regaining control in the final sprint after France's Marion Borras had briefly taken the lead by lapping the field. The victory marked her third world title in two weeks, following triumphs in the scratch race and Gravel World Championships.

"So much can happen in an omnium. This is of course what you hope for, but I didn't quite expect it," Wiebes said.

"When I still felt strong in the elimination race, I got confident. Winning three titles in two weeks is the icing on the cake of a great season."

The championships continue this weekend with the kilometre time trial and keirin events, where Van de Wouw will again be in action.

Britain's Josh Charlton secured his first world title with victory in the Individual Pursuit by defeating Rasmus Pedersen of Denmark in the final and American Anders Johnson took third place.

Fellow Briton Josh Tarling won the men's points race, finishing ahead of American Peter Moore and France's Clement Petit.

Source: Reuters
