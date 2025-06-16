Van Gisbergen wins Viva Mexico 250 in NASCAR's Mexico debut

Mexico City :Shane van Gisbergen powered his way to victory through rain and chaos on Sunday, claiming the inaugural Viva Mexico 250 as NASCAR made its debut at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the Mexican capital.

The New Zealander steered his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet from pole position to the chequered flag in a thrilling race affected by the weather, which forced teams to make frantic changes to their tyre strategy as conditions evolved.

The defining moment came on lap 52, when Van Gisbergen, chasing race leader Christopher Bell, made a bold move through a tight corner.

The two drivers touched wheels before Van Gisbergen powered past, securing a lead he wouldn't relinquish despite Bell's determined pursuit in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Bell had to settle for second place, while Chase Elliott, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, claimed third place after battling with his teammate, Alex Bowman, in the closing laps.

The home crowd erupted midway through the race when local hero Daniel Suarez briefly took the lead, prompting a thunderous roar from the grandstands adorned with Mexican flags.

However, the euphoria proved short-lived as Suarez ultimately faded to finish 19th.

For Van Gisbergen, a three-time Australian Supercars champion who is still building his reputation in American stock car racing, the victory is another significant breakthrough, following his triumph at the Chicago Street Race in 2023.