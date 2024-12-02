Van Nistelrooy looks to lift Leicester spirits

Newly-appointed manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is aiming to bring a sense of positivity to Leicester City and quickly make an impression on the Premier League club's players, as he looks to ensure that they remain in the English top flight.

The former Manchester United striker was appointed on Friday to replace Steve Cooper and will need to hit the ground running, with the 16th-placed club hovering just point above the relegation zone after three straight league defeats.

Asked if the players needed to be picked up, Van Nistelrooy told reporters: "That is what needed to be done. Sunday was the first time that I was here. Was it yesterday? It feels longer.

"I had a meeting with the players and it was the first thing to address," added the Dutchman, speaking ahead of a home match against West Ham United on Tuesday.

"The situation we're in, the challenge that we face, and what's necessary to get out of that situation.

"In two days it's difficult to make a lot of changes, but we have started to make changes in the style of play, training sessions, structure, little by little starting to build a foundation of a highly motivated team who can compete in this league."

Leicester have a tough run of fixtures coming up in December including matches against Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

MARESCA INFLUENCE

Leicester enjoyed a stunning Premier League title success in 2016 but were relegated in 2023 before coming straight back up under Enzo Maresca, who then left to join Chelsea.

Van Nistelrooy said Maresca, who he played with at Malaga, played a key role in him taking the Leicester job.

"You're curious about the people who work there and Enzo, being a great friend and former teammate, he was the first one to call," he added.

"What better information could I get? When we played against each other in the Premier League - when I was Manchester United interim boss against Chelsea - half an hour we spoke.

"I didn't know yet about Leicester but we spoke about it and he was already very positive (after managing them). That only got better when I spoke to him. I have to say he was absolutely right, according to first impressions."

Van Nistelrooy, who started his coaching career at PSV Eindhoven in 2022, last month left his role as an interim coach at United, where he led the side to three victories and a draw in all competitions.

The 48-year-old said his short stint in charge of the Manchester club worked wonders for his profile, adding: "What happened after the games and the amount of interest all of a sudden was there for me and the options which came along.

"I was astonished by it. It was four games, I managed a full season at PSV, won a cup and the charity shield. I'd been in coaching with the Under-19s and the national team.

"I never got this reaction from the football world. I was happy with that. I was then able to talk to different parties and make a decision."