Van Persie to return to Feyenoord as coach - Dutch media reports

Robin van Persie is to take over as Feyenoord coach, making a swift return to the club where he started and ended his playing career, Dutch media reported on Saturday.

Feyenoord, who this week progressed to the Champions League last 16, and Heerenveen have reached an agreement for Van Persie to switch and he is set to start next week.

Neither club have announced the move, but Dutch media said Feyenoord would pay a fee for Van Persie to leave Heerenveen with immediate effect.

The 41-year-old signed a two-year deal at Heerenveen from the start of the season for his first job as senior coach and has had mixed results, as the club sit ninth in the Dutch league standings.

They suffered a 9-1 defeat at AZ Alkmaar in September and cup elimination by amateurs Quick Boys last and have not won in their last five matches.

They did, however, beat champions PSV Eindhoven in December.

Van Persie started as a teenager at Feyenoord and helped them win the Dutch Cup in 2018.

In between, he played for Arsenal and Manchester United and scored a record 50 goals in 102 appearances for the Netherlands.

He joined Feyenoord's coaching staff where he worked with the youth teams and was an assistant to Arne Slot.

