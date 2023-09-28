FAS to introduce alternative VAR monitor after signal loss affects Singapore Cup match
The Football Association of Singapore's director of referees Nazeer Hussain acknowledged the incident "had an unfavourable impact" on one of the teams.
SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will introduce an alternative video assistant referee (VAR) monitor after a signal loss affected a Singapore Cup match on Monday (Sep 25).
The disruption to the VAR feed left the referee unable to view footage of a collision between Hougang United's Hazzuwan Halim and Tanjong Pagar United's Kenji Rusydi in the 84th minute, with the score tied at 1-1.
The referee had initially judged the collision to not be a foul and awarded a corner kick to Hougang instead, said FAS director of referees Nazeer Hussain.
On the VAR's recommendation, the referee was asked to review the incident on a screen, only to run into "technical difficulties".
FAS' content and production lead Abhishek Ravikrishnan said the VAR monitor screen in the Jurong East stadium "experienced a loss in signal for the video feed from the video operator room in Jalan Besar Stadium".
"This signal loss resulted in the referee being unable to view the specific incident on the ... monitor and hence he maintained his original decision to award a corner kick."
Mr Nazeer said the referee had informed both teams of the malfunction.
"I regret that this incident has had an unfavourable impact on Hougang United with regards to the outcome of the match and I will be reaching out to Hougang personally."
Six minutes into injury time, Tanjong Pagar's Kazuma Takayama scored to secure a 2-1 victory over Hougang.
Mr Abhishek said the broadcast team had conducted its standard pre-match system checks before kick-off, and had not detected any technical issues up until the incident.
"To enhance greater system reliability, we are taking steps to introduce an additional signal pathway for referees on an alternative monitor, aiming to prevent future disruptions in match officiation," he said
VAR technology was introduced to Singapore's football scene earlier this year, after FAS received approval from world football governing body FIFA.
Singapore is the 11th Asian country to use VAR in its local professional league, and will continue to use the system for the next three seasons of the Singapore Premier League.