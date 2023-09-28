FAS to introduce alternative VAR monitor after signal loss affects Singapore Cup match

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will introduce an alternative video assistant referee (VAR) monitor after a signal loss affected a Singapore Cup match on Monday (Sep 25).

The disruption to the VAR feed left the referee unable to view footage of a collision between Hougang United's Hazzuwan Halim and Tanjong Pagar United's Kenji Rusydi in the 84th minute, with the score tied at 1-1.

The referee had initially judged the collision to not be a foul and awarded a corner kick to Hougang instead, said FAS director of referees Nazeer Hussain.

On the VAR's recommendation, the referee was asked to review the incident on a screen, only to run into "technical difficulties".