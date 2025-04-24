Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to a close a 13-year spell in which he established himself as one of their greatest players, the Premier League outfit said on Thursday.

Leicester were relegated on Sunday with five games of the Premier League campaign to play after a 1-0 defeat at home to champions-elect Liverpool.

The Foxes have lost their last nine home league games in a row without scoring - an all-time top-flight record.

Former England international Vardy was Leicester's goalscoring hero in their 2015-16 title run and a Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2019-20. The 38-year-old has scored seven league goals in 31 appearances this season.

"Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person," Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement.

"He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club."

