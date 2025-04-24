Logo
Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Newcastle United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2025 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Newcastle United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2025 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Everton - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 7/5/16 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Barclays Premier League Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - March 16, 2025 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
24 Apr 2025 07:46PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2025 08:10PM)
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to a close a 13-year spell in which he established himself as one of their greatest players, the Premier League outfit said on Thursday.

Leicester were relegated on Sunday with five games of the Premier League campaign to play after a 1-0 defeat at home to champions-elect Liverpool.

The Foxes have lost their last nine home league games in a row without scoring - an all-time top-flight record.

Former England international Vardy was Leicester's goalscoring hero in their 2015-16 title run and a Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2019-20. The 38-year-old has scored seven league goals in 31 appearances this season.

"Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person," Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement.

"He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club."

($1 = 0.7510 pounds)

Source: Reuters
