Vardy scores on farewell as Leicester beat Ipswich 2-0

LEICESTER, England :Leicester City great Jamie Vardy marked his final game for the club with his 200th goal in their colours as they beat fellow relegated side Ipswich Town 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Playing his 500th game for Leicester exactly 13 years to the day since he signed from Fleetwood Town, the 38-year-old Vardy opened the scoring in the 28th minute, calmly slotting past goalkeeper Alex Palmer after James Justin drove forward from midfield and fed him the perfect pass.

The former England striker then celebrated by raising a finger to shush the visiting fans as the King Power Stadium erupted in delight.

Winger Kasey McAteer saw his effort hit the post before doubling Leicester's lead with a powerful strike in the 69th minute when Wilfred Ndidi played a first-time ball to him.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

With little more than pride left to play for, the win moved Leicester above Ipswich into 18th in the standings with 25 points, three points ahead of Kieran McKenna's side.

Ipswich had responded well to going down, creating chances that tested Jakub Stolarczyk in goal as Omari Hutchinson and Leif Davis went close to scoring an equaliser.

Davis had the ball in the back of the net in the dying moments of the game but the Ipswich left back's celebrations were cut short when the assistant referee's flag went up for offside.

Vardy received a guard of honour from his teammates and a standing ovation from the adoring home crowd when he was taken off for Patson Daka in the 80th minute.

Leicester's greatest player of the modern age who led them to a Premier League title against all odds in 2016 as well as an FA Cup victory in 2021, Vardy will leave the club at the end of the season.

While Leicester will visit Bournemouth next Sunday for their final game of the season, the East Midlands club had confirmed Vardy would play his last game at home against Ipswich.