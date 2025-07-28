Vasco keeper Jardim pays the price after dismissal for time-wasting

Vasco de Gama goalkeeper Leo Jardim's late sending off for time-wasting against Internacional cost his side dear as they conceded in added time to draw 1-1 in Brazil's Serie A.

Jardim, booked earlier in the second half also for delaying the game, sat in front of goal after the ball went out for a goal kick and was shown a second yellow, the referee ignoring his gestures towards his stomach, possibly indicating injury.

Referee Flavio Rodrigues de Souza remained unmoved as the visiting Vasco players protested. Vasco were punished when Internacional then scored, missing out on a win due to a late equaliser for the second league game in a row at Porto Alegre.

The draw on Sunday leaves Vasco 16th in the standings, only above the bottom-four relegation zone spots on goal difference after winning four of their 15 league games so far.