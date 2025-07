French cyclist Kevin Vauquelin said on Tuesday he had suffered a leg injury carrying a suitcase downstairs at home just days after finishing seventh overall in the Tour de France.

The Arkea–B&B Hotels rider fractured the distal end of his fibula in what the team described as a "domestic accident".

"For clarity, it happened while going down the stairs with my suitcase," the 24-year-old said on Instagram.

No timeline has been given for his return to racing.