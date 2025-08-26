Logo
Venus exits US Open in first round despite valiant display against Muchova
26 Aug 2025 09:59AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2025 10:05AM)
NEW YORK :Venus Williams showed flashes of vintage form under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday but despite pushing Karolina Muchova to a deciding set the 45-year-old American fell 6-3 2-6 6-1 in a thrilling U.S. Open first-round battle.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion was making a record-extending 25th main draw appearance in New York, where she won the title in 2000 and 2001, and delivered a spirited performance before a packed and partisan crowd.

"I was stressed," Muchova said in her on-court interview. "You guys make me stressed, it was an unbelievable atmosphere. She's such a legend so it's nice to share the court with her. I'm so happy I was able to win today.

"I just tried to block the noise, and be focused on myself."

Muchova took the opening set with a pair of well-timed breaks but Williams responded well, using sharp net play and powerful groundstrokes to break early in the second before a blistering backhand winner earned her a double break and a 5-2 lead.

She needed three set points but finally clinched the set when Muchova sent a forehand long, marking her first set won at Flushing Meadows since 2020.

But the Czech, a U.S. Open semi-finalist in each of the last two years, hit back hard in the decider as Williams' energy faded, racing through the set to seal victory and end the American's latest comeback bid in two hours.

Williams, whose last U.S. Open appearance ended in a 6-1 6-1 defeat by Greet Minnen in 2023, enjoyed thunderous applause with every point she won and left the court to a warm ovation from fans.

Source: Reuters
