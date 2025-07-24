Venus Williams granted Cincinnati wild card after age-defying return to court

NEW YORK :Venus Williams has received a wild card main draw entry into the Cincinnati Open, the tournament said on Wednesday, as the 45-year-old American enjoys an age-defying return to the spotlight.

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat world number 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open on Tuesday, after a 16-month absence from the game.

Williams, who will play Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech in the next round in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, previously declined a wild card entry invite for Indian Wells earlier this year.

The Cincinnati Open also offered a wild card invite to hometown talent Caty McNally, who recently returned to action after undergoing elbow surgery last year.

The main draw of the Cincinnati Open begins on August 7.