Venus Williams granted Cincinnati wild card after age-defying return to court
Venus Williams granted Cincinnati wild card after age-defying return to court

FILE PHOTO: Jul 22, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; Venus Williams (USA) hits a backhand against Peyton Stearns (USA)(not pictured) in a women's singles match on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/File Photo

24 Jul 2025 06:02AM
NEW YORK :Venus Williams has received a wild card main draw entry into the Cincinnati Open, the tournament said on Wednesday, as the 45-year-old American enjoys an age-defying return to the spotlight.

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat world number 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open on Tuesday, after a 16-month absence from the game.

Williams, who will play Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech in the next round in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, previously declined a wild card entry invite for Indian Wells earlier this year.

The Cincinnati Open also offered a wild card invite to hometown talent Caty McNally, who recently returned to action after undergoing elbow surgery last year.

The main draw of the Cincinnati Open begins on August 7.

Source: Reuters
