Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Venus Williams joins TNT's French Open broadcast team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Venus Williams joins TNT's French Open broadcast team

Venus Williams joins TNT's French Open broadcast team

FILE PHOTO: Venus Williams poses on the red carpet of The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, December 2, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

05 May 2025 03:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

In TNT Sports' latest move since acquiring 10 years of French Open broadcasting rights for $650 million, the company revealed Saturday that Venus Williams will join its team of broadcasters for the Grand Slam tournament that begins May 25.

The 44-year-old Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion who reached the French Open singles final in 2002 and competed in the event as recently as 2021.

Williams joins a star-studded cast that includes Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Sloane Stephens and Caroline Wozniacki.

It's all part of TNT Sports' comprehensive plan to cover the French Open in a similar fashion as the men's NCAA basketball tournament. TNT Sports will feature live matches on TNT during the two-week event at Roland Garros in Paris, but live coverage also will be presented on TBS and truTV.

Studio shows will be hosted throughout the day on truTV to go with match and "whiparound" coverage. All live matches will be available on Max, too, even if they're being simulcast on TNT, TBS or truTV.

The French Open's women's singles final is scheduled for June 7, with the men's singles final slated for June 8. Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are the defending champions.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement