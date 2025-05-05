Venus Williams joins TNT's French Open broadcast team

In TNT Sports' latest move since acquiring 10 years of French Open broadcasting rights for $650 million, the company revealed Saturday that Venus Williams will join its team of broadcasters for the Grand Slam tournament that begins May 25.

The 44-year-old Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion who reached the French Open singles final in 2002 and competed in the event as recently as 2021.

Williams joins a star-studded cast that includes Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Sloane Stephens and Caroline Wozniacki.

It's all part of TNT Sports' comprehensive plan to cover the French Open in a similar fashion as the men's NCAA basketball tournament. TNT Sports will feature live matches on TNT during the two-week event at Roland Garros in Paris, but live coverage also will be presented on TBS and truTV.

Studio shows will be hosted throughout the day on truTV to go with match and "whiparound" coverage. All live matches will be available on Max, too, even if they're being simulcast on TNT, TBS or truTV.

The French Open's women's singles final is scheduled for June 7, with the men's singles final slated for June 8. Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are the defending champions.

-Field Level Media