Logo
Logo

Sport

Venus Williams to play in Auckland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Venus Williams to play in Auckland

Venus Williams to play in Auckland

FILE PHOTO: Sep 2, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Venus Williams of the United States and Leylah Fernandez of Canada in action against Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic in the quarterfinal of the women's doubles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/File Photo

06 Nov 2025 01:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Venus Williams will begin her 2026 season in Auckland, the tournament said this week, as the 45-year-old American continues her return to competitive tennis.

The seven-times Grand Slam winner became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she returned to competition after a 16-month layoff in July.

She became one of the biggest attractions for fans at the U.S. Open as she and Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez reached the women's doubles quarter-final.

"The one and only, the game-changer, the all-time great… @Venuseswilliams will RETURN," tournament organisers posted on the social media platform X.

The WTA 250-level tournament, widely seen as a tune-up event for the Australian Open, runs from January 5 through January 11, with the men's competition following.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement