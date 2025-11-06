Venus Williams to play in Auckland

Venus Williams will begin her 2026 season in Auckland, the tournament said this week, as the 45-year-old American continues her return to competitive tennis.

The seven-times Grand Slam winner became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she returned to competition after a 16-month layoff in July.

She became one of the biggest attractions for fans at the U.S. Open as she and Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez reached the women's doubles quarter-final.

"The one and only, the game-changer, the all-time great… @Venuseswilliams will RETURN," tournament organisers posted on the social media platform X.

The WTA 250-level tournament, widely seen as a tune-up event for the Australian Open, runs from January 5 through January 11, with the men's competition following.