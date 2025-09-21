Logo
Verona fight back to hold Juventus to 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - September 20, 2025 Hellas Verona's Suat Serdar scores their second goal which is later disallowed by VAR REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Verona fight back to hold Juventus to 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - September 20, 2025 Hellas Verona's Gift Orban in action REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Verona fight back to hold Juventus to 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - September 20, 2025 Hellas Verona's Gift Orban scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Verona fight back to hold Juventus to 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - September 20, 2025 Juventus' Kenan Yildiz in action with Hellas Verona's Suat Serdar REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Verona fight back to hold Juventus to 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - September 20, 2025 Juventus' Francisco Conceicao in action REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
21 Sep 2025 02:18AM
VERONA, Italy :Hellas Verona fought back to hold Juventus to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, ending the visitors' three-match winning streak in Serie A as Gift Orban's equaliser from the penalty spot in the 44th minute cancelled out Francisco Conceicao's strike.

Conceicao, making his first appearance since suffering a muscle injury earlier this month, scored in the 19th minute when he picked up Khephren Thuram's pass and cut in from the right, dribbling past two Verona players before finishing with his left foot from the edge of the box.

A handball by Joao Mario in the box set up the hosts' equaliser, and Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio got his hand on Orban's penalty kick but the deflected ball still went in.

Verona, looking for their first win this season, thought they had taken the lead when captain Suat Serdar found the net with a header in the 67th minute, but a VAR review ruled him offside and the hosts got their third draw in four league matches.

Source: Reuters
