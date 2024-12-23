Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Versatile Gonzalez happy to play out of position at Juventus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Versatile Gonzalez happy to play out of position at Juventus

Versatile Gonzalez happy to play out of position at Juventus

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 21, 2024 Juventus' Nicolas Gonzalez reacts REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

23 Dec 2024 04:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nicolas Gonzalez is happy to play out of position for Juventus, the Argentina international said after scoring his second goal within a week in Sunday's 2-1 win at Monza, following a two-month absence due to muscular problems.

Coach Thiago Motta's strategy of playing Gonzalez, usually a winger, behind striker Dusan Vlahovic in the first half paid off as Juventus struck twice before the break to clinch their first win in five Serie A matches.

"To help the team, I can also play as goalkeeper ... I also let the coach know that," Gonzalez told DAZN after netting the winner.

Motta praised the versatility of Gonzalez and Juve's other goalscorer Weston McKennie, saying it was a pleasure for a coach to work with players with the right attitude.

Juventus, sixth in the table, host fifth-placed Fiorentina next Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement