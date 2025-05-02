Verstappen and Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily

MIAMI :Four times Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet announced the birth of daughter Lily on Friday.

The 27-year-old Red Bull driver and reigning champion was due on track for practice and sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday after his media commitments were cancelled on Thursday.

Pictures of the couple and baby were posted on the Instagram accounts of Verstappen and Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much," they wrote.

Piquet also has a four-year-old daughter Penelope with former F1 racer Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen joins Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg as the only fathers on the current Formula One starting grid following the departures of Mexican Sergio Perez and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Hulkenberg, 37, told reporters in Miami that being a father had not slowed him down and had in fact been only beneficial for his racing.

"Once we step in the car - visor down, go out - even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we're just so focused and so driven to perform and maximise," he said.

"I just personally feel it (fatherhood) has added benefit because it’s giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula One. So I would even say it’s kind of been helpful for me, if anything."

Mercedes driver George Russell, who has nieces and nephews, agreed: "They bring me so much joy when I spend time with them. And you've seen drivers in the past win championships and races who’ve got kids, so I don't see it changing anything on his professional level."