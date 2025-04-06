Villa beat Forest 2-1 thanks to early Rogers, Malen goals

BIRMINGHAM, England : Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen struck twice in two minutes in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday in an entertaining battle between teams chasing Champions League qualification next season.

Villa extended their run of consecutive victories to eight games across all competitions and climbed to sixth in the league standings on 51 points, six points below third-placed Forest, who are on pace for their first berth in Europe's elite competition since 1980.

"Good to win today but there's still work to do," Villa coach Unai Emery told the BBC. "We have got all nine points from the past three matches and it's very important that we are reducing the distance to the teams in front.

"It's still very difficult to achieve as our objective is to get Europe again through the Premier League."

Rogers struck with a sublime finish in the 13th minute when he took a touch to control Youri Tielemans' ball over Forest's defence before slotting it through goalkeeper Matz Sels' legs.

Villa fans were still celebrating when Malen struck two minutes later, tapping in Ian Maatsen's pinpoint cross.

The tempo shifted in the second half, however, and Jota Silva pulled one back for Forest in the 57th minute when he latched onto the ball and swept it past goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

"We started the game really bad, we were not organised and we didn't close the lines. Villa broke us many times, it was a poor first half," Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said.

"We were better in the second half, we put up a big fight."

Forest had 19 shots to 17 for Villa in the end-to-end battle, with the visitors taking 13 in the second half.

Forest defender Murillo nearly scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser, unleashing a mighty effort from 25 yards out that hit the bar.

Marcus Rashford had a terrific chance at a third goal for Villa in stoppage time when he found himself one-on-one with Sels. The keeper was able to parry Rashford's chipped shot away, and then Sels beat the Villa forward in a race to the ball to punch it clear of danger.

"This victory is very important," Emery said. "Very happy with the victory. Very demanding of myself to improve things within... I am happy because we have three points more."

While Forest arrived unbeaten in their four previous league games, Emery and his men have made Villa Park a fortress, winning 17 of their 25 home games across all competitions in the past 12 months. Villa have not lost at home since they were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the League Cup on October 30.

Villa head to Paris St Germain on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

(This story has been corrected to say 'visitors' instead of 'hosts' in paragraph 10)