Villa fall to 2-1 loss at Go Ahead Eagles after Buendia misses penalty
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa - De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands - October 23, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles' Mats Deijl scores their second goal REUTERS/Peter Lous
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa - De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands - October 23, 2025 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia misses a penalty kick REUTERS/Peter Lous
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa - De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands - October 23, 2025 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia misses a penalty kick REUTERS/Peter Lous
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa - De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands - October 23, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles' Mathis Suray celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Peter Lous
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa - De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands - October 23, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles players celebrate with their fans after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
24 Oct 2025 02:48AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2025 02:51AM)
DEVENTER, Netherlands :Aston Villa took an early lead but fell to a 2-1 defeat by Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday as Emiliano Buendia missed the chance to equalise from the penalty spot, bringing to an end the English side's perfect start to their Europa League campaign.

Go Ahead fell behind in the fourth minute when their goalkeeper Jari De Busser punched away Jadon Sancho's cross, but the ball fell kindly for Evann Guessand to poke home and score his first goal for Villa.

The Dutch club scored against the run of play through Mathis Suray three minutes before the break after Villa had passed up several opportunities to increase their lead. Mats Deijl then put the hosts in front in the 61st minute.

Buendia sent his 79th-minute penalty high over the bar, to leave Villa on six points, following their wins over Bologna and Feyenoord. Go Ahead are also on six, having beaten Panathinaikos last time out.

Source: Reuters
