Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around, says Rogers

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers said his side have enough quality to overturn the 3-1 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain.

Rogers had put Villa ahead in the 35th minute in Paris but the Ligue 1 champions hit back through Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes on Wednesday to give them a two-goal cushion for the return leg in Birmingham.

"It's difficult when you have to defend so much and battle. We did but in the end it was the quality from them and maybe some mistakes from us," Rogers told TNT Sports.

"We’ve got to just keep going for it and keep believing that we can do it ... we’ve definitely got the quality to turn it around so it's not done yet."

The Premier League side with pose PSG problems at Villa Park, where they have not lost since a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace in the League Cup last October, said Rogers.

"Now we’re going back at home and that's where we know our best form is and the way we play is better probably at home this season," he added.