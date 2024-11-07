Villa lose to Club Brugge after bizarre Mings handball

BRUGES, Belgium : Aston Villa conceded a bizarre penalty in a 1-0 loss at Club Brugge on Wednesday which ended their perfect start to the Champions League group stage.

What had been a lethargic performance for Villa turned absurd in the 52nd minute when Tyrone Mings inexplicably picked up the ball, believing it was not in play.

Villa keeper Emi Martinez had just lined up a goal kick, sending a short pass to Mings, who then picked up the ball and gave it back to the Argentinian. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, and Hans Vanaken converted.

Beyond the bizarre incident, the Belgian champions were the better side on the night forcing Martinez to make several key saves to keep his team in the game.

Unai Emery's team, who had won their opening three games of their first Champions League appearance in 41 years, have nine points after four matches, leaving Liverpool top of the table as the only team with a 100 per cent record. Brugge moved provisionally up to 20th in the table on six points.