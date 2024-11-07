Logo
Villa lose to Club Brugge after bizarre Mings handball
Soccer Football - Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - November 6, 2024 Club Brugge's Simon Mignolet celebrates after the match REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - November 6, 2024 Club Brugge's Casper Nielsen in action with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - November 6, 2024 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara shoots at goal REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - November 6, 2024 Aston Villa's Jhon Duran in action with Club Brugge's Ardon Jashari REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - November 6, 2024 Club Brugge's Hans Vanaken in action with Aston Villa's John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara REUTERS/Yves Herman
07 Nov 2024 03:46AM
BRUGES, Belgium : Aston Villa conceded a bizarre penalty in a 1-0 loss at Club Brugge on Wednesday which ended their perfect start to the Champions League group stage.

What had been a lethargic performance for Villa turned absurd in the 52nd minute when Tyrone Mings inexplicably picked up the ball, believing it was not in play.

Villa keeper Emi Martinez had just lined up a goal kick, sending a short pass to Mings, who then picked up the ball and gave it back to the Argentinian. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, and Hans Vanaken converted.

Beyond the bizarre incident, the Belgian champions were the better side on the night forcing Martinez to make several key saves to keep his team in the game.

Unai Emery's team, who had won their opening three games of their first Champions League appearance in 41 years, have nine points after four matches, leaving Liverpool top of the table as the only team with a 100 per cent record. Brugge moved provisionally up to 20th in the table on six points.

Source: Reuters

