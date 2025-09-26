Villa must build on Europa League win over Bologna, says Emery

Aston Villa must use their 1-0 home win over Bologna in the Europa League on Thursday as a springboard, manager Unai Emery said after his side picked up their first win of the season.

John McGinn scored Villa's first home goal of the season to earn the win and provide Emery with a measure of relief after their dismal start to the season left them 17th in the Premier League and out of the League Cup.

Villa have three draws and two defeats from their five league games so far and Emery urged his side to build on the momentum from their win over the Italians when they host Fulham on Sunday.

"We have to try to keep consistent, we had not been consistent until today," Emery told reporters.

"Today we won and it is important we have to try and keep consistent on Sunday. Different match, different rival, but a lot of things tactically we have to keep on building. Some players have to keep adapting with us and keep progressing.

"Today this win will help us to try and continue working and being positive, but each match coming is a challenge, to fight to try and prepare as best as possible, be demanding with the players."

Striker Ollie Watkins's goal drought stretched to 10 games on Thursday as his tame penalty was saved by Bologna's Lukasz Skorupski but Emery was pleased with the England international's performance.

"He worked today like he is (confident) and this is the first step to recover confidence," he added.

"Then he had a penalty and he created chances as well, but the most important is to recover confidence and do your tasks like he did today. Today was the first step and he did fantastic."