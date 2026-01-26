Villa resume title fight with win at Newcastle, Chelsea go fourth

NEWCASTLE, England, Jan 25 : Aston Villa got their Premier League title challenge back on track with an impressive 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday moving them level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

A stunning first-half strike by Emiliano Buendia and a late goal by Ollie Watkins sealed the points for Villa who bounced back impressively from last week's home defeat by Everton.

It left Unai Emery's side on 46 points in third place, four points behind leaders Arsenal who were in action later against Manchester United.

Chelsea moved into fourth place with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace, while Nottingham Forest moved five points above the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Brentford.

One point from their last two league games had stunted Villa's momentum but they were back in the groove against a disappointing Newcastle side.

Buendia opened the scoring in the 19th minute, crowning a slick Villa attack swept from one side of the field to the other. The 29-year-old picked up the ball on the edge of the box and flashed a dipping right-foot shot past Nick Pope.

Roared on by the home crowd, Newcastle pressed forward strongly looking for an equaliser but it was Watkins who had the last word for Villa, ghosting in at the far post to head home in the 88th minute and seal the win.

Having battled to a 1-0 win over Turkish side Fenerbahce on Thursday in the Europa League, Villa had little time to prepare for the Newcastle game but responded well.

"It's a tough schedule for us but it is what we want to do, play in European competitions and fight for these places in the Premier League so we have to adapt, fight and play and recover and go again," Buendia said.

Goals by Estevao, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez's penalty gave Chelsea the points at Selhurst Park.

Chris Richards grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts who had Adam Wharton sent off.

Chelsea moved above Liverpool into fourth place with 37 points.

Forest were under pressure after third-from-bottom West Ham United moved two points behind them with a win against Sunderland on Saturday.

But they responded with victory at Brentford who lost at home for only the second time this season in the league.

Goals from Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi proved decisive for Forest who moved level on points with 16th-placed Leeds United.