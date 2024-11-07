Villa say bizarre handball killed their chances against Brugge

BRUGES, Belgium : Aston Villa manager Unai Emery lamented Tyrone Mings's incomprehensible handball that led to their 1-0 Champions League loss to Club Brugge on Wednesday, saying the bizarre incident killed the game.

Mings inexplicably picked up the ball believing it was out of play after Villa keeper Emi Martinez had sent him a short pass as a goal kick.

The referee whistled for a penalty, which Brugge captain Hans Vanaken converted in a baffling moment that left Emery livid, had stunned television commentators shaking their heads and ended Villa's perfect start to their Champions League campaign in perhaps the most humiliating fashion.

"The second half, the mistake changed everything, a team like (Brugge), they are playing at home, defensively strong, they then focus 100 per cent to stop us, they were better than us," Emery said.

Villa defender Ezri Konsa agreed that the moment virtually snuffed out their chances.

"It killed the game. If it is a handball, deliberate, then (Mings) should get a second yellow, he's on a yellow already so why not send him off for that then? It killed the game," Konsa said.

"(But) look, it happened, there's nothing we can do, just got to move on from it."

The incident was reminiscent of Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final first leg last season, when Gabriel picked up the ball and handed it to Gunners keeper David Raya.

Bayern's then manager Thomas Tuchel was adamant his team should have been given a penalty.

"I know it is a crazy situation but they put the ball down, he whistles, he gives the ball and the defender takes the ball in his hand," Tuchel said at the time.

"What makes us really angry is the explanation on the field. (The referee) told our players that it is a 'kid's mistake' and he will not give a penalty like this in a quarter-final," Tuchel added. "This is a horrible, horrible explanation. He is judging handballs. Kid's mistake, adult's mistake. Whatever. We feel angry because it is a huge decision against us."

The TNT Sports broadcast crew were initially puzzled on Wednesday.

"Oh, what?" former England player turned pundit Lucy Ward said.

"Wow," added broadcaster Adam Summerton. "On his Champions League debut as well for Tyrone Mings. The first goal Aston Villa have conceded in the Champions League and it comes from, quite frankly, a farcical situation."

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch called it a "moment of madness," and said everyone in the studio shouted in horror the moment Mings picked up the ball.