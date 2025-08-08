Villa sign forward Guessand from Nice

France-born Ivory Coast forward Evann Guessand has joined Aston Villa from Ligue 1 side Nice, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Villa did not disclose the duration of the 24-year-old's contract or the transfer fee, but media reports said it was a five-year deal worth 35 million euros ($40.71 million).

Guessand graduated from Nice's youth system and made his senior debut in 2020. He went on loan to Swiss club Lausanne-Sport and French side Nantes before having his best season yet in 2024-25, scoring 12 goals in Ligue 1 as Nice finished fourth.

He also scored his first goal for Ivory Coast in March in a 1-0 win over Morocco in the World Cup qualifiers.

"When I heard (Villa) wanted me, I didn't think twice. I'm ready to give my all," Guessand said in a video posted on social media by the English club.

Villa, who finished sixth last season, begin their league campaign with a home game against Newcastle United on August 16.

($1 = 0.8598 euros)