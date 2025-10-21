Villarreal coach Marcelino ready to 'enjoy and suffer' against Man City

Villarreal manager Marcelino Garcia Toral promised his side would embrace both the joy and pain of hosting Manchester City in a Champions League clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday in which they will start as heavy underdogs.

After losing 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur and salvaging a 2-2 home draw with Juventus, Villarreal are searching for their first win in this season's competition.

"We expect it to be very difficult, just like against Juventus. We're playing against a former European champion, and that's something we should be happy about, because we've earned it," Marcelino told a press conference on Monday.

"Now we have to enjoy it and suffer through it. If we want to grow, these matches are a learning experience. We hope to rise to the occasion in front of our fans and achieve a good result."

Marcelino is determined to stick to Villarreal's playing philosophy but acknowledged the challenge of taking on a team as strong as Pep Guardiola's City.

"We're not going to give up on our idea, but there are always nuances," he said. "We're playing against a team for whom possession is key to their game, and we have to defend well.

"We have to show character and control the game to make the right decisions at all times."

Victory is vital for Villarreal's hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

"We all know that winning would be very important, we have to fight for it," Marcelino said. "We have to be aware that it is very difficult and that it will require us to play our best game. But we are confident and excited."