Villarreal game with Espanyol postponed due to flooding risk

Monday's La Liga game between Villarreal and Espanyol at La Cerámica was postponed due to the risk of flooding, the home side said minutes after the match was scheduled to start.

Both teams announced the line-up, and the players went in to warm up, before Villarreal declared that the game was postponed.

"Due to the safety recommendations because of the risk of flooding as a result of the current weather conditions in Castellón, the Judge of Professional Competitions has decided to postpone today's match between Villarreal CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, which was scheduled to kick off at 9pm CET (2000 GMT)," Villarreal posted on X.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement that the clubs and La Liga would have five business days to propose a new date and time for the match.

La Liga had previously postponed games in Valencia following a deadly fire in the eastern coastal city in October.

Villarreal are fifth in the league with 44 points. Espanyol are 15th, three points above the relegation zone.