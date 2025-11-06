Villarreal stunned in 1-0 Champions League loss to Pafos

KOLOSSI, Cyrpus :Villarreal fell to a humbling 1-0 defeat away to Pafos on Wednesday, as their dismal Champions League campaign continued after Derrick Luckassen scored to give the Cypriot side their first win of the competition.

The Spanish club may be riding high in third place in LaLiga, but remain on one point in Europe, while Pafos move on to five points.

Given both clubs' campaigns so far, a goal fest was never likely. Villarreal scored twice in three games, both coming in a 2-2 draw with Juventus, while Pafos had netted only once, which came in a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

The hosts created an early chance with Quina making a mazy run into the area and curling a shot just over the bar before Villarreal wasted a couple of opportunities to take the lead.

Georges Mikautadze completely missed the ball when Ayoze Perez squared a headed pass to him all alone in front of goal and Pape Gueye put his effort straight at the keeper when sent through on goal.

The visitors were rocked in the opening minute after the break when Pafos won a corner and unmarked defender Luckassen powered a header into the net.

Villarreal's search for an equaliser lacked any real conviction to leave the home fans celebrating a famous win.