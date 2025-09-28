Villa's McGinn hopes Watkins goal in win over Fulham silences critics

BIRMINGHAM :Aston Villa captain John McGinn said he hoped forward Ollie Watkins had silenced his critics after his first goal of the season inspired the hosts to a 3-1 comeback victory against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Watkins struck late in the first half with a clinical finish after Raul Jimenez had headed Fulham into an early lead and quickfire goals by McGinn himself and Emiliano Buendia sealed Villa's first league win of the season after the interval.

Villa's insipid start to the season had seen them score once in their opening five league games and England forward Watkins had shouldered his fair share of the blame.

So there was huge relief when he was played in by Lucas Digne in the 37th minute and got between Fulham's defenders before finishing in style over goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

"He (Watkins) has had a lot of criticism in recent weeks but what he'll get from us as team mates and staff is love and support," McGinn, who rifled Villa ahead in the 49th, said.

"What he has given us in recent seasons is nothing short of brilliant. He always has a spell in the season when it doesn't quite click for him but he runs a lot and he works hard and then when he gets the ball you expect that he will score.

"Hopefully that shuts a few people up."

It was the longest Villa had waited in a new season for a first league win since 1969-70 and lifted them to 16th with six points. McGinn hopes it marks a change in mood at Villa Park.

"It's not an easy place to play when the crowd are on your back but then when you get momentum what a place it is to play," he said. "What a win and what a huge show of character for us."

Villa go to Feyenoord in the Europa League and host promoted Burnley next weekend before a tough run of league fixtures after the international break and McGinn said it was important to try and build some momentum.

"It can change quickly but we're not getting carried away. We have turned a little corner the last few games but that doesn't mean anything," he said.

"It's about recovering now and then back here next Sunday to try and pick up another win in the league."

Fulham, who have eight points, looked on course for a third successive Premier League win when Jimenez met a Sasa Lukic corner with a header to put Marco Silva's side ahead.

Villa looked flat and the home fans were grumbling until Watkins struck but after that Fulham faded and have now won only once in their last 22 visits to Villa Park.

"The game was going in the direction we predicted and wanted and we had some very good chances before they equalised," Silva said. "Other good moments from us and then after we concede a goal we shouldn't, you can't concede a goal like this."