Vingegaard back in Vuelta red jersey as protesters disrupt team time trial

FIGUERES, Spain :UAE Team Emirates-XRG won stage five of the Vuelta a Espana, a team time trial, on Wednesday while Visma-Lease a Bike came second which allowed Jonas Vingegaard to reclaim the red jersey from Groupama-FDJ's David Gaudu.

Although team time trials have become rare on Grand Tours, the format, which adds a tactical dimension that can reshape the leaderboard in a single stage, is making a comeback.

With the time for each team considered when the fourth rider crossed the line on the 24.1 km stage in Figueres, UAE Team Emirates-XRG finished with a time of 25 minutes and 26 seconds, averaging nearly 57 kph.

Gaudu was level on time with race favourite Vingegaard after stage four, but the Frenchman had taken the leader's red jersey on countback.

However, Visma-Lease a Bike turned the tables when Vingegaard's team finished eight seconds behind while Groupama-FDJ could only manage ninth place, 24 seconds behind.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's dominant ride also put three of their riders - Juan Ayuso, Joao Almeida and Marc Soler - into joint second in the general classification, all eight seconds behind Vingegaard.

Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone is nine seconds back while Gaudu is 16 seconds behind in the general classification.

"We knew we would be fighting for the win, but there are a lot of good teams here and we need to be realistic. I think we did a really perfect job and we deserve it as well," Almeida said.

"I'd like to have the red jersey, it's beautiful, I've never worn it before. It would be nice to wear it for the first time, but it doesn't matter when. I'm closer to it."

PROTESTERS DISRUPT STAGE

Meanwhile, the Israel-Premier Tech team were stopped on the road by a group of protesters holding Palestinian flags, with half the team forced to a complete stop before they set off again.

The protest cost them vital seconds, with the team eventually finishing 19th, 54 seconds slower than UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

The team condemned the act, saying it compromised the safety of the riders, race personnel and the protesters themselves.

"Israel-Premier Tech respects everyone's right to freedom of speech, which includes the right to protest peacefully, but we absolutely condemn the dangerous acts of the protesters," the team said in a statement.

"The team continues to work with race organizers and relevant authorities to ensure our safety at the Vuelta a Espana and all races and ensure any protests do not impact our safety, nor our right to race."

In last month's Tour de France, a protester wearing an 'Israel out of the Tour' t-shirt ran onto the final straight on the 11th stage as two riders sprinted it out for victory before being restrained by a security officer.