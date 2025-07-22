Logo
Vingegaard hits deck after being jostled by photographer post-finish
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - Montpellier to Mont Ventoux - Mont Ventoux, France - July 22, 2025 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard crosses the finish line after stage 16 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

22 Jul 2025 11:40PM
MALAUCENE, France :Jonas Vingegaard hit the deck after the finish of the 16th stage of the Tour de France when he was jostled by a photographer on the top of Mont Ventoux, the two-time Tour de France champion said on Tuesday.

"Some photographer just ran straight in front of me straight after the finish line, I don't know what he was doing," the Danish rider told reporters.

"Yeah I went down. People in the finish area should use their eyes a bit more."

Vingegaard, who did not appear hurt, finished two seconds behind overall leader Tadej Pogacar and stayed second, 4:15 off the pace.

Source: Reuters
