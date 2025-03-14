Vinicius given extra rest day but available for Villarreal, says Ancelotti

MADRID : Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is tired but will be available for their LaLiga match at Villarreal on Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the Brazilian missed team training having been given an extra rest day.

Real beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties after the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, after a punishing 30 minutes of extra time.

Vinicius did not train with the team on Friday, their final session ahead of their league fixture, remaining inside the club's facilities instead, local media reported.

"We have given him an extra day's rest because he is still very tired," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"Tomorrow he will be available and at full strength to help us. He doesn't have any problems, just a bit of tiredness."

The Italian coach backed the 24-year-old, who missed a late second-half penalty against Atletico.

"For us, for me, Vinicius is an indisputable player," Ancelotti added. "He may have better or worse games, moments. But I don't dispute that.

"Even if sometimes he doesn't play well, even if he fails, he has been so important for this club that I can't argue with that."

Real have had some bumps on the road in their LaLiga title defence where they sit second in the table, having won two of their last six games.

The defending champions are level on 57 points with leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand and travel to Atletico - in third and with one point less - on Sunday. Villarreal are fifth.

"We have to make an extra effort (on Saturday)," Ancelotti said.

"We can't feel fresh, because we haven't had the time needed. But we can put other things on the pitch: quality, a good attitude, play an intelligent game... There is not only one way to win. There are many, defending well, for example."

He added that his players would need extra motivation for Saturday's game after their midweek Champions League encounter.

"Obviously, in terms of motivation, you have to push the players more in a game like tomorrow's compared to Wednesday's game against Atletico," Ancelotti added.

"In the Champions League the motivation comes by itself, tomorrow you have to push more."