Sport

Vlahovic misses penalty as Juve suffer shock Coppa Italia exit to Empoli
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Empoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 26, 2025 Empoli's Luca Marianucci scores the winning penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Empoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 26, 2025 Empoli players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Empoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 26, 2025 Juventus' Weston McKennie and teammates look dejected after losing the penalty shootout REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
27 Feb 2025 06:20AM
TURIN, Italy : Empoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to advance to the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday after a resilient performance helped them hold the defending champions to a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Dusan Vlahovic missed Juve's first attempt from the spot, sending his effort way over the bar before Empoli keeper Devis Vasquez denied Kenan Yildiz and Empoli defender Luca Marianucci sealed the win for the visitors.

Youssef Maleh put Empoli in front after 24 minutes, scoring with a powerful strike from outside the box, before Khephren Thuram levelled for the struggling hosts after the hour mark with a stunning individual effort from a tight angle.

Empoli will face Bologna in a two-legged semi-final in April. Inter Milan and AC Milan will play each other for the other spot in the final.

Source: Reuters
