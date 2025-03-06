Logo
WA designates indoor 4x400m mixed relay as official discipline
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 03, 2024. Femke Bol of Netherlands crosses the line to win gold ahead of silver medallist Kaylyn Brown of United States and bronze medallist Amber Anning of Britain REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

06 Mar 2025 01:44AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2025 01:49AM)
NEW YORK : World Athletics has added the indoor 4x400 metres mixed relay to the rule book as an official discipline, the sport's global governing body said on Wednesday, ahead of its indoor championships debut next year.

A crowd favourite thanks to its unpredictable nature, the outdoor version of the event made its Olympic debut in Tokyo four years ago and since then has produced some memorable moments for the sport.

Organisers will hope to replicate that popularity in the indoor format as the World Athletics Council confirmed the indoor world record standard of 3:12.44 in Wednesday's announcement.

The designated running order for the relays will be man, woman, man, woman, WA said.

Source: Reuters
