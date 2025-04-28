Wakizaka's extra-time winner takes Kawasaki into Asian Champions League semis

JEDDAH :Yasuto Wakizaka struck seven minutes into extra time to earn Kawasaki Frontale a 3-2 win over Qatar's Al-Sadd in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite in Jeddah on Sunday and set up a semi-final clash with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Brazilian forward Erison had given Kawasaki the lead in the fourth minute and, while Paulo Otavio levelled for Al-Sadd five minutes later, Marcinho's lofted finish in the 21st minute put the Japanese side back in front.

But a 71st-minute strike by Claudinho took the game into extra-time where Wakisaka struck to take his side through to the semi-finals for the first time.

"It was a difficult game against a great team so it wasn't easy, but we did what we had to do on the pitch," said Kawasaki coach Shigetoshi Hasebe. "This win is very important for the club."

Kawasaki's victory completes the last four line-up, with Saudi duo Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli facing off on Tuesday before the J-League outfit take on Al-Nassr 24 hours later.

Frontale went in front as Akihiro Ienaga drove into the penalty area before cutting the ball back to Erison, and the Brazilian slotted his first-time effort to the right of Meshaal Barsham.

Claudinho went close to levelling when he thrashed his eighth-minute shot wide but, moments later, the Qataris equalised as Louis Yamaguchi's weak attempt to palm away Otavio's shot ended with the ball in the back of the net.

Kawasaki reclaimed the lead as the midway point in the half approached, Marcinho racing onto Yuki Yamamoto's lofted pass over the Al-Sadd defence, the forward reaching the ball first to deftly clip his shot beyond the rapidly advancing Barsham.

Yuichi Maruyama headed a golden opportunity to extend Kawasaki's lead over the bar while Marcinho's nodded effort bounced off the turf and sailed into the sky as Frontale closed the half on top.

Momentum swung in Al-Sadd's favour after the interval, however. Otavio headed into Yamaguchi's hands moments after blasting a long-range effort over the bar.

Yamaguchi then reacted sharply to keep out Akram Afif's goal-bound strike, but the Kawasaki goalkeeper was unable to prevent Claudinho levelling 19 minutes from time when he swept Giovani's pass goalward.

Frontale had offered little in attack since halftime but, seven minutes into extra time the J-League side capitalised on a mistake by the Al-Sadd defence, with the ball eventually stroked home by captain Wakizaka.

The latter stages of the Asian Champions League Elite are being played on a centralised basis in Jeddah with the final to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on May 3.