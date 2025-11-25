Wales call up four players as 13 depart ahead of Springboks test

Wales coach Steve Tandy has named four new players in his squad to face South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday having had to let 13 players go as the fixture falls outside the international window.

The Springboks will also be depleted as they head to Wales seeking a clean sweep of their five-game European tour, the last a 24-13 success in Dublin on Saturday.

Tandy will be without several stalwarts in winger Louis Rees-Zammit, lock Dafydd Jenkins and prop Rhys Carre, who have all returned to their clubs.

Winger Josh Adams remains suspended after his red card against Japan and regular captain Jac Morgan is still sidelined due to injury.

"We’re excited for our final match of the Nations Series and looking to further build on our performance this weekend," Tandy said.

Wales beat Japan two weeks ago but have also suffered heavy defeats by Argentina and New Zealand this autumn.

Wales squad:

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti, Ben Carter, Brodie Coghlan, Christian Coleman, Rhys Davies, Harri Deaves, James Fender, Dewi Lake, Evan Lloyd, Alex Mann, Morgan Morse, Garyn Phillips, Taine Plumtree, James Ratti, Danny Southworth, Gareth Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Ben Warren

Backs: Jacob Beetham, Rio Dyer, Dan Edwards, Kieran Hardy, Joe Hawkins, Ellis Mee, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Joe Roberts, Tom Rogers, Callum Sheedy, Ben Thomas.