Wales captain Morgan dislocates shoulder in major blow

CARDIFF :Wales captain Jac Morgan will play no further part in his country's November internationals after dislocating his shoulder scoring a try against Argentina on Sunday, coach Steve Tandy confirmed.

Morgan put on an outstanding performance despite Wales’ 52-28 defeat at the Principality Stadium but was forced off after hurting himself in the second half, scoring his side’s third of four tries.

The injury is a major blow with tests to come against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa on successive weekends this month.

"It’s always a blow to lose any player," said new coach Tandy, whose debut ended in defeat.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"But losing Jac, he was outstanding out there. The try he scored was unbelievable from that distance. It’s a blow.”

He continued: "Not only just the player, but the man. But then it gives someone else an opportunity. This group, we spoke about being tough. There will be tough moments in this journey."

Morgan burst over from close in to score as Wales were struggling to revive their hopes.

"He dislocated his shoulder. He’s probably going to be no good for the rest of the autumn. He’s devastated. Ultimately, it’s just about Jac recovering. With that, it gives someone else an opportunity."

Fellow loose forward Aaron Wainwright also came off in some discomfort in the second half.

"I think he had a fair bit of cramp," Tandy said. "We’ve got to look at him and assess him over the next couple of hours."

Wales were hoping for a winning start under their new coach, and a change of fortunes after losing all but one of their last 20 internationals.

But they were outplayed by a strong Argentina side.

"Obviously the day ended in disappointment but there’s a lot to like about the group. What we’ve trained, you could see exactly what we’ve done over the last two weeks coming out, to score four tries was a real positive," Tandy said.

"There’s disappointment to concede 50 points. Some of those were avoidable with concentration," he added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)