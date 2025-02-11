Wales coach Gatland to leave role - report

Warren Gatland is to leave his role as Wales coach, the BBC reported on Tuesday, after the side dropped to a record low 12th in the world rankings and suffered a record-extending 14th successive loss following the Six Nations defeat by Italy.

The 61-year-old New Zealander was under contract until the 2027 World Cup, but recent results had made his position untenable.

In December 2022, Wales had reappointed Gatland, their most successful and longest-serving coach from his 12-year first spell, to replace Wayne Pivac after a poor showing in that year's Autumn internationals.

The Welsh Rugby Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, a press conference has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Gatland conceded that trying to turn around Wales' dire fortunes was proving challenging and he was questioning his ability to do so after their 22-15 Six Nations loss in Italy.

"There's no doubt it's challenging," he said on Saturday. "You do question yourself. The players are working incredibly hard but when you're under pressure, your decision-making goes. You feel the pressure as a team that hasn't won for a while.

"The players, coaches and staff are frustrated."

Gatland completed his first Six Nations clean sweep in his maiden season with Wales in 2008 and repeated the feat in 2012 and 2013.

He guided the Welsh to victory in the 2019 Six Nations and led them at three World Cups, reaching the semi-finals in 2011 and 2019. He resigned after the latter.

The BBC reported that Leicester Tigers coach Michael Cheika, Glasgow Warriors' Franco Smith and Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby are potential successors.

Wales are next up against Six Nations champions Ireland at home on February 22, followed by a trip to Scotland on March 8 and a home game against England on March 15.